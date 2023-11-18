DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CRi Live - Miracles Tour

Chop Shop
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CRi - Miracles Tour at CHOP SHOP

CRi, aka Christophe Dubé, is a significant player in the Montreal electronic scene with his distinctive sonic palette characterized by pulsating house synths, intricate syncopated snares, and forward-thinking basslines. As Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

CRi

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

