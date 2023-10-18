Top track

two blinks, i love you - birthday surprise

two blinks, i love you

Sebright Arms
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

TWO BLINKS, I LOVE YOU

+ Lei Hope

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Lei Hope, two blinks, i love you

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

