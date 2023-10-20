Top track

Project 91 Presents: ÖWNBOSS

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
From $25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All tickets are final. No Refunds. This event is 21+ only.

For table inquires, please reach out to tables@si-bk.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Project 91 x Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Öwnboss

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

