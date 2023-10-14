Top track

Sama' Abdulhadi - Reverie

Robot Festival 14 - SATURDAY NIGHT PASS

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€39

About

Un festival diffuso, in grado di diventare un’appassionante esperienza collettiva. ROBOT lo fa toccando location cardine della scena cittadina.

L'abbonamento dà accesso a DumBO e TPO nella sola serata di sabato 14/10. Consente di entrare e uscire liberame

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

Sama’ Abdulhadi, Crystallmess, Lee Gamble

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

