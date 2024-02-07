DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Citizen + Support from Drug Church

PROJECT HOUSE
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen + Support from Drug Church

This is a 14+ event.

Outbreak presents...

Lineup

Citizen, Drug Church

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.