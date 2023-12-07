DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midnight Rodeo

Sneaky Pete's
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A woozy surf pop sextet from Nottingham. Midnight Rodeo broke out in 2022 with three singles on Brighton's FatCat Records, multiple jaunts around the UK, two sold-out hometown shows, as well as embarking upon their debut headline tour & summer festival dat...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

