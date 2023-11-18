DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Dutch indie-rockers expertly juggle with pathos, clatter and Malkmus-esque deadpan.” - MOJO
“An understated and slow burning joy – full of subtlety that you can’t help but return to” - So Young Magazine
Thank heavens, nobody told indie rock crusaders Pe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.