Top track

The Lazer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Personal Trainer

Whereelse?
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Lazer
Got a code?

Event information

“Dutch indie-rockers expertly juggle with pathos, clatter and Malkmus-esque deadpan.” - MOJO

“An understated and slow burning joy – full of subtlety that you can’t help but return to” - So Young Magazine

Thank heavens, nobody told indie rock crusaders Pe Read more

Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.