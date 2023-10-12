Top track

SYNTHICIDE pres Kontravoid, Confines, Comfort Cure

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're stoked to welcome back the masked man, Kontravoid, for another SYNTHICIDE. This time, the show will be rounded out with two other EBM artists, our own Confines and Comfort Cure from Detroit. With DJ sets by Boiled Angel.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Comfort Cure, Confines, Kontravoid

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

