Decolonise Fest: On Tour - Glasgow

Mono
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsGlasgow
Decolonise Fest is an annual London-based, volunteer-run, non-profit DIY punk festival collectively organised by and for punx of colour. Our collective is made up of activists, militant community organisers, musicians, and artists that came together to hol

Presented by Decolonise Fest.

Kapil Seshasayee, r.aggs

Mono

12 King's Court, Glasgow G1 5RB
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

