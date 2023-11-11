DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Decolonise Fest is an annual London-based, volunteer-run, non-profit DIY punk festival collectively organised by and for punx of colour. Our collective is made up of activists, militant community organisers, musicians, and artists that came together to hol
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.