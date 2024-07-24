Top track

Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Waxahatchee

CHALK
Wed, 24 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£32.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fire
Got a code?

About Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee is the solo project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. Combining acoustic Southern folk with Americana and indie rock, she pairs her guitar-led instrumentals with confessional songwriting, from the highs and lows of overcoming a to Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Watchatchee, the sonic alchemist hailing from the intersection of experimental electronica and ambient dreamscapes, crafts immersive soundscapes that defy conventional boundaries. With an arsenal of intricate beats and ethereal melodies, Watchatchee invite...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Waxahatchee

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.