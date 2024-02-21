DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Smoke sauna - i segreti della sorellanza

Cinema Beltrade
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

v.o. estone con sottotitoli in italiano

Un gruppo di donne si riunisce in una sauna a fumo per condividere momenti di confronto, discussione e riflessione su temi quali la solidarietà, i corpi, la sessualità, il dolore e il concetto di femminilità.

Questo è un evento 6+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.