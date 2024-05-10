DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WORK Presents: Daria Kolosova, Alejandro Franco, & Jonny Maven

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
From $23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Friday, May 10th, WORK Presents: Daria Kolosova, Alejandro Franco, and Jonny Maven.

Daria Kolosova returns to LA after her massive debut at RE/FORM in 2023! Joining Daria Kolovoa will be Common Sense Records very own, Alejandro Franco and 2024 WORK Res...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Daria Kolosova, Alejandro Franco, Jonny Maven

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

