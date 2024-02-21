DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joshua Idehen @ ScenaSonica

ExConventoLive
Wed, 21 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€15
About Joshua Idehen

“This is a plea for a bit more patience with each other, and for me to be a bit more patient with myself,” Joshua Idehen says of his poetic solo debut track, ‘Don’t You Give Up On Me’. Accompanied by a choreographed music video, it seems there’s little tha Read more

Event information

Un concerto, una performance che fonde canto, recitazione, poesie, movimento. L'elettronica che incontra il soul, l'afro e l'impegno civile. Joshua Idehen è voce ambita da importanti esponenti del new jazz elettronico ( Sons of Kermet, Comet is Coming ) ta...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Joshua Idehen

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

