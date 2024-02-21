DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“This is a plea for a bit more patience with each other, and for me to be a bit more patient with myself,” Joshua Idehen says of his poetic solo debut track, ‘Don’t You Give Up On Me’. Accompanied by a choreographed music video, it seems there’s little tha
Un concerto, una performance che fonde canto, recitazione, poesie, movimento. L'elettronica che incontra il soul, l'afro e l'impegno civile. Joshua Idehen è voce ambita da importanti esponenti del new jazz elettronico ( Sons of Kermet, Comet is Coming ) ta...
