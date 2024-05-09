DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are thrilled to have Bernard Butler join us at Justines on Thursday 9th May! The Suede guitarist has been noted as one of Britain's most original and influential guitarists.
Don't miss this intimate acoustic seated performance.
