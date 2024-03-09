DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Leone

The Silverlake Lounge
Sat, 9 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Max Leone is an LA-based artist who writes honest, vulnerable songs often flecked with nostalgia and longing, taking influence from indie-folk and alternative pop genres.

He signed to Darkroom in 2020, and released his de...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Leone

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

