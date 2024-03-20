Top track

The Way You Are

Discover Live: Lois, JAXN, Olivia Browse & Pippa Crossland

Disorder
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greyline & Jodie Bryant presents:

Disorder, Manchester

20 March 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.
Lineup

Lois, JAXN

Venue

Disorder

78-88 High St, Northern Quarter, Manchester, M4 1ES
Doors open7:30 pm

