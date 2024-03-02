Top track

Everything Everything - Cold Reactor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Everything Everything: Live (4pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Sat, 2 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everything Everything - Cold Reactor
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is excited to present an in-store matinee live performance with Everything Everything. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Mountainhead', released via BMG.

All albums will be pre-signed by Everything Everything.

Ti...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Everything Everything

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.