The Watch Plays Genesis

Bush Hall
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.66
THE WATCH PLAYS GENESIS ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th anniversary’

The Watch are back from autumn 2024 with a brand new show, celebrating the 50thanniversary of 1974’s Genesis masterpiece The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

Each of the double concept...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Watch

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

