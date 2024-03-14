DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Surfistas del Sistema

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Surfistas del Sistema is making its debut in London! One of Argentina's most iconic indie bands is embarking on their European tour, and they're hitting the UK for the first time.

Their music is based on different styles: on the one hand, it has the impri...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Lineup

Surfistas del Sistema

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

