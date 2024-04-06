Top track

Skream & Michael Bibi - Otto's Chant

Skream

Lost & Found
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:00 pm
DJEl Paso
$24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Skream

The south London selector started out as a niche artist in a niche genre – dubstep. They have both since become global exports and huge entities in the modern musical landscape. Having let go of dubstep in the early 2010s, Skream moved effortlessly into ho Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

OPEN TO CLOSE.

For table reservations please text: 915.229.5619 or visit: jandkpresent.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by J&K Present.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skream

Venue

Lost & Found

2519 North Stanton Street, El Paso, Texas 79902, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

