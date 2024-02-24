DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Bassement son un tipo de fiestas dedicadas a la cultura urbana que surgieron en 2016 en la ciudad de Zaragoza a través de LadyFunk Renegade y Put-One.
Han tenido invitados de la talla de Hazhe, Griffi, Dive Diboso, Verse, todos ellos Dj’s con gran pal...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.