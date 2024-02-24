DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bassement Aniversary

Sala López
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Bassement son un tipo de fiestas dedicadas a la cultura urbana que surgieron en 2016 en la ciudad de Zaragoza a través de LadyFunk Renegade y Put-One.

Han tenido invitados de la talla de Hazhe, Griffi, Dive Diboso, Verse, todos ellos Dj’s con gran pal...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ladyfunk, DJ Pimp

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

