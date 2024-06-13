DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chicago’s Hypnotic Brass Ensemble create colourful soul music by bridging the genre with hip-hop, funk, rock and calypso. The collective have collaborated with Prince, Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg.
Chicago's heavyweight hip hop brass band are back with their incendiary live show.
The eight-strong cohort of horn-playing brothers (plus one unrelated drummer) are all sons of jazz trumpeter and composer Kelan Phil Cohran (Sun Ra Arkestra). Together they...
