Superheaven

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Superheaven

Despite a name change in 2014, Pennsylvanian grunge-revivalist band Superheaven’s (previously Daylight) sound – sludgy, ’90s-inspired, grunge-twinged rock – has remained consistent since they formed in 2007. After 2013’s Jar, and 2015’s Ours Is Chrome (bot Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

By purchasing a ticket to this event you are agreeing to adhere to Islington Assembly Hall's terms and conditions: https://islingtonassemblyhall.co.uk/customer-terms-conditions-2022/

Stage times are posted at 11am on the day of the show on our website.

A...

Presented by Outbreak & Out of Step.
Lineup

Superheaven

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

