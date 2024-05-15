Top track

Jack Ladder

The Victoria
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A singular character in Australian music, sardonic and sentimental, Jack Ladder brings his towering and tender baritone to bear on tales of beauty, love, hope and redemption. A master of musical narrative, he conjures lyrics that celebrate the absurdity of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jack Ladder, Oliver Marson

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

