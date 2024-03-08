DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maledetta Nostalgia

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Perché cantare e piangere nella tua cameretta se puoi farlo insieme a noi?

Non siete più sol3!

 Arriva Maledetta Nostalgia: la festa senza vergogna.  

Tutto il meglio del peggio, dagli anni ’90 fino a ieri.  

Maledetta Nostalgia, l’unica festa che piac...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

