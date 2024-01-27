DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, January 27th join us during our preview weekend at MODE.
Above in the Cocktail Bar, join Brother Dan and Greg Beato from 8:00 PM for an evening of vinyl selections. Meanwhile, starting at 11:00 PM in the Downstairs Lounge, m.O.N.R.O.E. and Jason...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.