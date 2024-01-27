Top track

m.O.N.R.O.E. - Push the Fader

m.O.N.R.O.E., Brother Dan, Jason Rault & Greg Beato

MODE
Sat, 27 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, January 27th join us during our preview weekend at MODE.

Above in the Cocktail Bar, join Brother Dan and Greg Beato from 8:00 PM for an evening of vinyl selections. Meanwhile, starting at 11:00 PM in the Downstairs Lounge, m.O.N.R.O.E. and Jason...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brother Dan, m.O.N.R.O.E.

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

