The Sharpeez

Hot Box
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a band that if you like Dr Feelgood then you will love these guys as their style is similar but the songs are orignal and the lineup is great. Fronted by Bill Mead guitar and lead vocal and with Billy Boy Miskimmin on Harmonicas and vocals (The Yar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sharpeez

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

