Gimme Gimme Disco

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$20.24
Gimme Gimme Disco - Live at LPR on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gimme Gimme Disco

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

