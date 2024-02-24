Top track

Davide Del Vecchio - Deeppong

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Makin Moves: Matt L-S + Jamesey , Davide Del Vecchio + Brother James

EartH
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Davide Del Vecchio - Deeppong
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen.

Makin’ Moves kick off 2024 with a series of parties at one of East London’s best kept secrets, EartH Kitchen which is situated between the famous Earth Hall and EartH Theatre spaces in Dalston. The space is the...

Presented by Makin Moves.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Davide Del Vecchio, Brother James

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.