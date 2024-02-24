DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Between the Lines Presents: Cristian Sarde b2b Donald

Cherry Complex
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Between the Lines Presents: Cristian Sarde b2b Donald

Saturday | February 24th | Cherry | 10PM - LATE

Cristian Sarde

Cristian Sarde was born in Pinerolo, Torino in 1990. He began selecting music in small clubs in Turin, Italy and other nearby cities, th...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cherry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.