Top track

Babala

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Indo Warehouse

EartH
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £42.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Babala
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

New York City-based record label and experiential series, Indo Warehouse, returns to London after its initial sold-out debut last September. Fresh off a sold-out tour across India, Indo Warehouse brings a special...

Presented by Labyrinth.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kahani, Kunal Merchant, Indo Warehouse

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.