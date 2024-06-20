DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

England v Denmark Greenwich Euro 2024 FanPark

Studio 338
Thu, 20 Jun, 3:00 pm
SportLondon
From £11.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
4theFans is back after incredible sold-out events for the Euros and World Cup.

This summer, experience the 2024 UEFA Euro's at Studio 338, in Greenwich, London, like never before!

This epic warehouse venue will be the ultimate place to watch the big game...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 4theFans.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open3:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.