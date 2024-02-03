DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ramència

El Pumarejo
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 am
PartyBarcelona
La Ramència aterra al Pumarejo. Ens proposem crear un clima de confiança on les hores se't facin curtes i t'hi trobis a gust i surtis volent explicar-ho. Un projecte familiar, però alhora ambiciós, que surt dels grans formats i que vol oferir-te alguna cos...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 am

