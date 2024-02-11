Top track

Magic Nothing Valentine's Special

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

2nd Annual Magic Nothing Valentine's Special

Hosted by Marmalade Mountain

Featuring All Original Love Songs by Rachel Goodrich, Will Fox, Steven Van Betten, Sam Plecker, Jack Symes, Sharon Silva, Adriana McCassim, Dylan Brosnan, and...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Marmalade Mountain, Rachel Goodrich, Will Fox and 5 more

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

