P3 Love Me Tender

PAMELA
Sun, 18 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €21.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La soirée la plus hot de Paris fait son come-back au Pamela pour votre plus grand plaisir.

La P3 vous prépare une première édition Saint Valentin(e) qui ne vous laissera pas de glace. Pour cette soirée placée sous le signe de la luxure et de vos fantasmes...

Réservé aux plus de 21 ans
Présenté par le Pamela.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

