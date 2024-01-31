DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ben Butterworth of Richmond, Virginia has been writing and performing his own original music for more than a decade. From bluegrass to psychedelic country, from merch guy to front man, from Montana to Miami. Over the years, Ben has been in several bands an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.