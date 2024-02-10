Top track

Azulo - So High

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Milé e una notte

Kindergarten
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Azulo - So High
Got a code?

About

I festeggiamenti per il decimo atto del party sono stati caldissimi, avete sprigionato un amore immenso per il progetto e sopratutto per il nostro incredibile 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑬́ ❤️

Il nostro cavallo di razza però fa tutto tranne che fermarsi, quindi torniamo a Feb...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Milé

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.