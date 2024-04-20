DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Record Store Day 2024

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 am
GigsNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Save the date, our biggest day of the year is back... RECORD STORE DAY on Saturday 20th April 2024!

8am - 7pm [Shop]

12pm - 12am [Live Music & DJ's]

FREE ENTRY

We will be opening earlier than our usual trading hours to showcase some super hot...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 am
Event ends11:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.