Project 91 Presents: Taking You Higher

The Club at Hotel Indigo
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $20.96
About

Friday night in the Lower East Side at the newly designed 14th floor space, the Club, at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York.

Premium city views and house music all night long with sounds by: Stello, Stave, Coastlines, PinkLoud.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Club at Hotel Indigo

180 Orchard Street, 14th floor, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

