Gareth Lockrane (flutes), Nadim Teimoori (tenor sax), Jim Watson (piano), Freddie Jensen (bass), Steve Brown (drums).
For this evening’s concert, the award-winning jazz flautist Gareth Lockrane will team up with a fantastic band of long-term collaborators...
