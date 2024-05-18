Top track

Forever (Solomun Remix)

Teksupport: Solomun (SOLD OUT)

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn
Sat, 18 May, 3:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $74.68

About Solomun

Gaining international attention in 2011 with his remix of Noir & Haze’s ‘Around’, the Bosnian-German producer has since put his deep house spin on tracks by Lana Del Rey and Depeche Mode, and become a Ibiza mainstay with his long-running Pacha residency, S Read more

Event information

Solomun returns on May 18th to kick off our summer on our biggest dance floor yet!

New Venue - Full City Skyline
Daytime | Open Air Location
3pm - 10pm

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Solomun

Venue

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

