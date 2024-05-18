DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gaining international attention in 2011 with his remix of Noir & Haze’s ‘Around’, the Bosnian-German producer has since put his deep house spin on tracks by Lana Del Rey and Depeche Mode, and become a Ibiza mainstay with his long-running Pacha residency, S
Solomun returns on May 18th to kick off our summer on our biggest dance floor yet!
New Venue - Full City Skyline
Daytime | Open Air Location
3pm - 10pm
Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.