DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Labyrinth Presents: Franky Wah All Night Long at York Hall

York Hall
Fri, 15 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Franky Wah arrives in London for a very special all night long session that will see the Shen founder play in the rounds of one of London's most famous boxing rings - York Hall. Ravers will be 360 degrees around Franky for his 5 hour open to close set ft....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Franky Wah

Venue

York Hall

5 Old Ford Road, London E2 9PJ
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.