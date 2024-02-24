Top track

Joshua Idehen - All The Same

JOSHUA IDEHEN

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Joshua Idehen

"This is a plea for a bit more patience with each other, and for me to be a bit more patient with myself," Joshua Idehen says of his poetic solo debut track, 'Don't You Give Up On Me'. Accompanied by a choreographed music video, it seems there's little tha

Event information

JOSHUA IDEHEN | LIVE _ MILANO

[The Comet is Coming / Sons of Kemet]

Ingresso Riservato ai soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Chullu Agency
Lineup

Joshua Idehen

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

