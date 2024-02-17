DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TASTE REC. takeover LINEA
Join us on Saturday, February 17th
🕣 3pm - 8pm
THE ROBINSON
EMI LEE
ANSONICA
#lineamilano
→ LARGO CAIROLI, METRO CAIROLI M1 - MILAN
