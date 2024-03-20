Top track

Rock the Cure: Concert to End Cancer

Warehouse Concert Hall
Wed, 20 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
From CA$30.92

About

Sigma Chi presents

Rock the Cure: Concert to End Cancer

Join Galaxy Drive, No More New, Lydia Stephen & James Wilson in raising money for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation on behalf of Sigma Chi. All ticket sales go to cancer research.

---$25 General Admi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

