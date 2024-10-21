DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lizzy McAlpine

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Mon, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €50.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Originaire de Philadelphie, Lizzy McAlpine a débuté en partageant des reprises et des chansons originales sur Soundcloud et YouTube, attirant rapidement l'attention. En 2020, elle sort son premier album, 'Give Me A Minute', s'affirmant comme une nouvelle v...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lizzy McAlpine

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.