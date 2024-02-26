DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FLINTA FILM CLUB PRESENTS...
A screening of the visually stunning sapphic masterpiece, The Handmaiden.
Set in 1930s Korea during Japanese colonial rule, the film is a gripping and suspenseful tale of deception, betrayal, and unexpected love.
At Signatu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.