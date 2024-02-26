DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLINTA FILM CLUB: The Handmaiden

Signature Brew Haggerston
Mon, 26 Feb, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLINTA FILM CLUB PRESENTS...
A screening of the visually stunning sapphic masterpiece, The Handmaiden.

Set in 1930s Korea during Japanese colonial rule, the film is a gripping and suspenseful tale of deception, betrayal, and unexpected love.

At Signatu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 537 Media.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

