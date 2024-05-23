DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vial Burnout Tour with Rain on Fridays & Suzie True

El Cid
Thu, 23 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El Cid welcomes Minneapolis based indie punk trio, VIAL while on their nation wide Burnout Tour for their highly anticipated upcoming album “Burnout.” Catch them along with San Diego based emo indie rock band, Rain on Fridays and LA based Suzie True!

This is an all ages event
Presented by Bad Times x S.C.A.B.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rain on Fridays, VIAL, Suzie True

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.