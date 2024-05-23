DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Cid welcomes Minneapolis based indie punk trio, VIAL while on their nation wide Burnout Tour for their highly anticipated upcoming album “Burnout.” Catch them along with San Diego based emo indie rock band, Rain on Fridays!
